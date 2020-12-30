Michael David Brooks passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer for six months at the age of 73.
He was born Aug. 19, 1947, in Orofino, raised in Peola, Wash., on the Albert Dick cattle ranch in Dry Gulch, where there were lots of rank horses to break and cattle to tend to. After high school, he was proud to be a flight mechanic in the United States Air Force. Highly accomplished at nearly everything he did, be it leather projects, making knives, welding (could fix most anything with a “hot glue gun or blue-tip torch”), finishing/refinishing gunstocks and reloading. He could do it, as well as teach others how, especially capable as a mentor to the young in hunting, fishing and camping. When Mike fixed it or made it and it came time to settle up, his comment: “I’m not in it for the money, your smile is more important than dollars.”
An attention to detail was his hat, tipped to the ladies and not seen wearing it at the dinner table, the old cowboy way. Mike loved to hunt and fish, especially being at the Hueston Weatherly Ranch in elk season, warming up to the wood stove telling stories. He always said, “You had to have your boots on because the blood and spent brass with the stories was ankle deep.”
Mike loved his furry kids, horses: Harvey, Bella and Bailey; Killer the Chihuahua; Australian shepherds: Rugar and Sassy; and Elmer the pixiebob cat. Later in life, he was a proud member of the Nez Perce County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse Search and Rescue Team and the Back Country Horsemen.
Mike will be dearly missed. You can bet in the “Happy Hunting Ground,” he will be joined by his uncle, Leonard Brooks; lifelong friends Hueston Weatherly and Wayne Stahl; his mentors from the past; and many others so the stories will continue.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Brooks, who was his love and best friend for 22 years; his lovely granddaughter, Hailey Brooks, of Lewiston; daughter-in-law Jody Snyder, her husband, Matt, and Hailey’s brother, Eli. He was preceded in death by his father, Curt Brooks; mother Helen Niman Brooks; and brothers Lester and Norman Brooks.
Our sincere appreciation goes to the doctors, nurses and staff at both Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane, and Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, for the excellent and compassionate care throughout his life and especially in the last six months. A huge thanks to his wonderful, close friends helping during this illness, and they know who they are.
A private celebration of life will be announced at a future date and held at the Weatherly Ranch.
We will be toasting to Mike’s life riding horses and spreading his ashes in the Blue Mountains he so much enjoyed. In Mike’s words, “It’ll be a Hog Stomp with Vittles and a Hoo-Raw to follow.”
Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans or the Nez Perce County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse.