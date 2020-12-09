Michael Allen Cornforth passed away peacefully at 2:21 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, after a sudden stroke two days prior.
He was born April 27, 1958, in Salem, Ore., to Gene Cornforth and Rowena Fae Hauge.
He was an independent building contractor in Salem until 1999, when the family joined Youth With a Mission, which brought them to Riggins in 2001. He was involved heavily in the community through churches, whitewater rafting, emergency medical services and countless years of volunteer work. For all who knew him, Mike’s love for the Lord could never be questioned, and all can take comfort knowing he is now in the presence of the one to whom he so often prayed with an open heart.
He is survived by his father; two sisters; his loving wife of 37 years, Deana Cornforth; five children, Jessica, Jennifer, Titus, Trent and Hannah; and their spouses and children.
A celebration of life is being tentatively planned to be held in April 2021 in Riggins.