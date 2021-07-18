Early Sunday morning, July 11, 2021, Michael Alan Calkins entered into his resting place and eternal peace.
Michael was born Oct. 29, 1978, and was the son of Alan and the late Renee’ Calkins.
Michael was a graduate of the Lapwai High School class of ’97, was a proud Wildcat, a proud descendant of the Nez Perce Tribe and a proud Lapwai Community member who loved working and in living in the community he was raised in. Michael also played baseball, basketball, football, track and was a sports fanatic. He especially loved the Chicago Bears “Da Bears” and the New York Mets.
Michael was a kind, funny, big-hearted and caring person who would give to anyone and go without to make others happy.
Michael is survived by his two sons Reese Alan and Chase David, father Alan, sister Anna and brother-in-law Frank Bear and many family members and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother Renee’ Calkins.
Services to celebrate Michael’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Lapwai Assembly of God following with a burial at the Grant Family Cemetery and dinner at the Lapwai Assembly of God Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lapwai School District Athletic Program.