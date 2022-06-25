Mica Ladale Craig

Mica “Big Daddy” Craig passed away at home Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the age of 56. He was born in Hettinger, N.D., to Alvin Craig and Judith Babbcock.
Mica attended schools in Lewiston and in Mangum, Okla. Mica had been residing in Clarkston with his best friend of 18 years, Michelle Addleman.
Mica was a very loving partner, papa, uncle, dad and friend, and he will be missed by many. Mica loved life to the fullest and his truest love in life was his family, especially his grandchildren, Kylier, age 11, Jerika, age 9, and nephew, Dexter, who was like a son to him. He always had a smile on his face, a helping hand for a friend or a kind word for a stranger. He had a very large heart and his kindness was shown at all times. Mica always maintained a love and passion for Texas. He loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, building things, playing practical jokes on people and spending quality time with family. He recently had been learning to play the bass guitar as part of his love of music. There was never a dull moment when Mica was around and he was always up for a new adventure. The one thing people loved the most about Mica was his sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith, and sister Jani Shaw. He is survived by his loving partner, Michelle; two sons, Justin Wakefield, of Waha, and Macin Craig, of Lewiston; two grandchildren, of Waha; eight siblings who reside in Texas, Washington, Oregon and Idaho; and 22 nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and many friends. We all love you and will miss you.
There will be a celebration of life in the coming fall for family and friends and the date, time and place will be announced at a later date.