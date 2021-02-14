Merrilie Larsen passed from this lifetime Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, because of complications of Lewy body dementia at 68 years of age.
She was born March 30, 1952, in Boise, along with twin sister Terrilie. They were born to parents Leslie and Maxine Clark (Mulalley), with brother Maynard coming along 11 months later. Moving from Boise to Moscow, they attended first grade at Russell School. After several other moves during their grade school years, the family arrived at Clarkston in the summer of 1962.
Enjoying junior high and high school in Clarkston, Merrilie married Steve Brown and they were blessed with Kellie Michelle, born May 2, 1970.
Merrilie and Kellie moved to Ellensburg, Wash., because of divorce and she went to work for Central Washington State College.
She and Rick Larsen were married in November 1976 and they moved to Canby, Ore., and then on to Centralia, Wash. Their many years together were spent gardening, camping, remodeling and, of course, working. Merrilie was employed at various positions, but she was very fond of her senior citizens as their aerobic instructor and also loved her years working for the Southwest Washington Fair.
Merrilie moved to Moscow in 2006 after a divorce and went to work for the city of Moscow for the next six years. She loved living in Moscow, and shopping, going to movies and decorating her apartment were some of her favorite activities. She also adored her cat, Sabre.
In 2011, she met Joe Bennett, the love of her life, from Connell, Wash. She moved to the cattle ranch in 2012. She loved the life and the family there.
Merrilie has a number of nieces and nephews who she loved and who loved her dearly. In addition, she is blessed with granddaughter Sadie and grandson Riley and four great-granddaughters. She will be greatly missed by all.
There will be a memorial celebration service at 11 a.m. Feb. 20 at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Memorial donations may be made to the hospice of choice or the Alzheimer’s Association. Please sign the online book of memories at www.merchantmemorialgroup.com.