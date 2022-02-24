Merlyn Hartwig died with his family peacefully at home, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at the age of 87, after several months of health issues related to age.
Merlyn was born to Otto Hartwig and Averill Eastman Hartwig on Oct. 6, 1934, in Winchester. He attended Lewiston High School, where he played football, basketball and participated in track. He earned football’s “Most Inspirational Player Award” his senior year.
In October 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After basic training he attended instrument school. He was then assigned to Hickum Field, Hawaii, attached to the weather service for three years. During this time he spent six months on Eniwetok for Operation Hardtack, monitoring 34 atomic bombs.
He was honorably discharged in October 1958, returning to Lewiston and worked various jobs in construction until 1964 when he made changes in his life by his marriage to Nelia Haener, a Clarkston teacher, and bought his first dump truck.
Merlyn, in addition to his construction work, built multiple pup trailers, a belly dump, and several utility trailers.
He enjoyed riding ATVs, morning coffee group, and trap shooting competitively.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Alvin. He is survived by his three sons, Dean, Lewiston; Todd, Hillsboro, Ore.; Jack (Kim), Lapwai; and daughter Amy Knapp, Lewiston; and his 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Inurnment will follow at the All Saints columbarium.