Merle Wilson King, 75, lifelong resident of Moscow, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
He was born Aug. 2, 1946, in Moscow to Harold and Ruth Carscallen King. Merle attended schools in Moscow, graduating from Moscow High School in 1964. On Aug. 20, 1966, Merle married his high school sweetheart, Connie Broenneke. He went to work for North Latah County Highway district in 1967, where he continued until his retirement in 2001. In June 1968, Merle and Connie were blessed by their daughter, Chris.
Merle always enjoyed camping, hunting and exploring the mountains on his ATV. Recently, he and Connie also drove across the United States and were able to see many sites. His hobbies included gunsmithing, reloading and making leather holsters.
Merle is survived by his wife of 55 years, Connie, at their Moscow home; daughter Chris (John) Menter, of Troy; sister Gayle (Earl) Owen, of Troy; grandchildren Randy Menter, of Moscow, and Kayla Menter and great-grandson, Royal, of Spokane; brother-in-law Butch (Cindy) Broenneke, of Asotin; nieces Michele (Steve) Barden, of Lewiston, and Trisha Broenneke, in Texas; and nephews Jason (Liz) Broenneke, of Sammamish, Wayne (Lupe) Owen, of Spokane, and Ed (Tammy) Owen, of Huntsville. Along with many great nieces and nephews and cousins.
A memorial covered-dish dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Please come comfortable, as Merle did not like anything fancy. The family has requested that memorial donations be made to Moscow Ambulance.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.