Merle S. Wilson, 76, passed away early in the morning of Oct. 31, 2019, in Wenatchee, Wash., after battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for many years.
It was a cold, gray morning when Merle made his entrance into the world. He was born Nov. 30, 1942, to Lloyd A. and Nelle M. (Hayden) Wilson in Moscow. He joined two sisters, Iris Fern and Phyllis Ruth.
As the baby of the family, he was a real-life doll as well as a test subject for his sisters. They would play a game with one of them telling him that the other sister was dead to see whether he cried more for one than the other. In spite of this he did grow up, attending the Genesee Public Schools and graduating in 1961. He played basketball and football, and after graduating he enlisted in the United States Army, serving in the military police in Korea and South Carolina.
Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Idaho and began working for the Moscow Police Department, where he began his career in law enforcement in the late 1960s, ending as chief of police for Quincy, Wash., in 1996. He retired after serving more than 30 years in law enforcement, and lived in Quincy the remainder of his life.
He married Terri Weber in Quincy on Aug. 3, 1974, and they were blessed with two sons, Seth and Cody. He had a quirky sense of humor, which may have been caused by his sisters’ earlier actions, and always enjoyed a good laugh. After retirement, he enjoyed telling jokes and visiting with his buddies at the Idle Hour in Quincy.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Terri Weber Wilson; son Cody (Stephanie) Wilson; grandchildren Skyler, Lexie, Colton, Gunnar and Caiden Wilson; sister Iris (Wilson Qualey) Manning of Lewiston; niece Laura Lee Qualey Clark of Moscow; nephews Jim J. Hines of Lewiston, Mark Hines of Medford, Ore. and Galen Qualey of Moscow; a great niece and many great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alzina and Lester Hayden; paternal grandparents Milton and Happie Wilson; parents Lloyd and Nelle Wilson; sister, Phyllis Wilson Hines; brother-in-law Jerry Hines; niece Marie Hines Stocking; son Seth Wilson; in-laws Bob and Wanda Weber; and brothers-in-law Randy and Greg Weber.
Memorials may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, Quincy, Wash.
Graveside and memorial services were held in Quincy at the First Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel of Quincy was in charge of arrangements.