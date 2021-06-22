Merle “Bud” Herr died Saturday, June 18, 2021, at his home at the age of 92.
Bud was born on March 29, 1929, in Camas, Wash., to May and Leonard Herr. He attended school in Camas. At the ripe old age of 16 he started his working career with a variety of odd jobs. When he was 18 he joined the U.S. Merchant Marines, during which the ship he was on sank. That led him to decide to exchange the sea for the woods and so began his long and fulfilling career in the logging industry.
He married the love of his life, Vera Fenske, on July 25, 1948, in Sandy, Ore. They were happily married for 69 years and remained soulmates until Vera’s passing in November of 2017.
Bud and Vera made their home in Garibaldi, Ore., until they moved to Craigmont in 1957 where Bud helped setup Channel Lumber with the Riechers family. He worked for Channel Lumber until he retired.
Bud loved anything that involved being outdoors. His favorites were hunting and fishing. He was an avid reader and loved to watch old Westerns.
Community involvement was important to him. He was a member of the Masons, was active in the Lion’s Club and was a volunteer fireman in Garibaldi and Craigmont. He was one of the first EMTs in Craigmont.
Bud’s family meant the world to him. He is survived by his two daughter’s Terri (Chuck) Kaufman and Dixie (Tom) Myklebust. He is also survived by his grandchildren Miki (Rob) Dammarell, Travis (Keri) Myklebust, Jason (Shawna) Kaufman, and Amber (Levi) Beeler and his 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and sisters Rosie and Olie.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Craigmont. Burial will follow at Craigmont Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Craigmont Quick Response.
The family would like to thank Shawn Schmidt for his special care of Bud.
As Bud would say, “Keep your line tight and your powder dry.”