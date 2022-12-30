Meredith Simone Wilson, “Cilimq’alawniyaw’aat,” “Kookum,” “aalat,” was born March 6, 1951, to Maynard Simon Wilson and Lucille Damion Redheart Wilson in Lewiston. She passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Simone lived a very beautiful life serving her Nimiipuu people through tribal leadership in several capacities. She served on the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee for three years, also served the tribe through youth leadership and engagement programs, social services, and started the Red Road Program through Nez Perce Tribal Alcohol Prevention and Treatment.
While she was in social services, she also spearheaded the local children’s home. She attended the University of Utah and earned her bachelor’s degree in social work. One of her favorite memories were of Gram and family coming to her graduation. Simone enjoyed beading, sewing, cornhusking, and teaching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to do all these as well. She also taught anybody that wanted to learn to craft as she always enjoyed the artwork styles of different mediums. She loved to powwow in her early years, dancing woman’s traditional and teaching her children and grandchildren to dance. She loved competing. She attended River Side Indian School, where she was homecoming queen, cheerleader and played basketball. You could always find her supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at sporting events, concerts and powwows.
She was an avid Karl Malone lover and a Utah Jazz fan. Her favorite books and movies were the Twilight series. Her favorite saying is “The only barriers you have are the ones you create in your mind.”
Simone is preceded in death by her brother Maynard Wilson Jr., her mother Lucille, her father Simon, her Qac’a Lucy McFarland, aunties Katherine Powaukee, Geneva Towner and Bessie Scott, uncles Tom Redheart, Larry “Idaho” Greene Sr., Matt Greene and Jesse Redheart. She is survived by five siblings Maurice “Pistol Pete” Wilson, Michelle Wilson, Merrell “Beck” Wilson-Simpson, Mark “Mark Tom” Wilson and Doris “Dee” Squeochs.
She is also survived in life by Winona “Pooh” and Lewis Holt, Tawiya and Anthony Williams family, Kiona Andrew and son, Morning Star Andrew and family, Carlo Chimburas and family, Zanette “Nan” Waites, Nigele Williamson and family, Jesse “Curl” and Dara Curry, Gabrielle, Jesse Jr., and Rossi.
As a beloved auntie, grandma, sister, cousin and matriarch, she is survived by countless chosen family, nieces, nephews, cousins, siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Nondenominational funeral services are at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at the Pi-Nee-Waus in Lapwai. Dinner at the Pi-Nee-Waus to follow a private burial.
“Let me give of myself — to others — as I can only share what is mine.”