Meredith Simone Wilson, “Cilimq’alawniyaw’aat,” “Kookum,” “aalat,” was born March 6, 1951, to Maynard Simon Wilson and Lucille Damion Redheart Wilson in Lewiston. She passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

Simone lived a very beautiful life serving her Nimiipuu people through tribal leadership in several capacities. She served on the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee for three years, also served the tribe through youth leadership and engagement programs, social services, and started the Red Road Program through Nez Perce Tribal Alcohol Prevention and Treatment.