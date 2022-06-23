Memorie Josephine Zielinski joined her loved ones in heaven Thursday, June 16, 2022. Surrounded by family, she reminisced, told stories of first loves, and gave her wonderful “Nana advice” until her final rest came. Those who know her will remember the way her eyes twinkled when she spoke of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was truly a caretaker at heart and, for a beautiful 91 years, she blessed her family with her special gifts of love. She went out of this world the way she lived in it — worrying about those she loved.
Memorie was born Jan. 31, 1931, in Lewiston. She was the first child born to Dan and Georgie Lantz. She spent her childhood days with brother Dan and sister Marion and attended elementary school in Lewiston. Memorie graduated from Lewiston High School. She married Ray Zielinski in 1949 and started their family life. Memorie truly knew how to make a house a home. She was a wonderful cook, a seamstress, a gardener and the best baby cuddler around. She baked with love and care not only for her own family but for the neighborhood children who followed the smell of homemade bread into her home on her “baking days.” She passed down a love of baking and her recipes to many generations. Her great-great-grandchildren will grow up following the scent of her banana nut bread, chocolate chip cookies and pies into their own homes, where they will hear stories of Nana puttering away in her kitchen.
When Memorie and Ray divorced, she extended her baking skills beyond her kitchen by working at a local donut shop for a short time. She later worked at The Country Store before starting her 20-year career at Omark bullet factory, which she retired from in 1993. Throughout these years, she continued to be a wonderful homemaker. Her home was a gathering place for her five children, Ron, Barb, Terry, Bill and Stacey, and all their children and their children’s children, as well as her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was christened with the name “Nana” when her first grandson, Todd, did his best at pronouncing Grandma. She spent her life making “Nana” mean more than just Grandma to so many. It was a title that meant snuggles, love and home.
In 2002, Memorie left Lewiston and moved to Boise with her daughter Stacey and her family. She enjoyed living in her mother-in-law addition to their home, where she created many wonderful memories. Her home remained welcoming to all who visited, and that twinkle in her eye came when grandbabies brought their own babies to visit. Her grandchildren would sit back and watch her do her baby magic, for they knew exactly how it felt to be nestled into Nana and feel all her love and pride. She loved so deeply that she worried about each one in a way that only grandmas do. Her desire to create a place for family to gather always stayed strong. Her family knew that “home” was wherever she was.
An avid reader and lover of stories, Memorie was known to read a book a day and tell stories bountifully. She would toss aside her books to make room for visitors to stay awhile and tell stories of their own. Memorie’s story will live on within the hearts and arms of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they carry on her legacy of nurturing and loving the babies of this beautiful family she grew. Of all the stories she shared with us, her story is the best of all.
Memorie “Nana” is survived by her five children, Ron Zielinski, Barb Potts (Garry), Terry Schmidt, Bill Zielinski (Althea) and Stacey Blazzard (Garth); her nine grandchildren, Tammy Gay, Jeremy Schmidt, Kyla Dinges, Shayne Zielinski, Cody Zielinski, Natasha Rush, Sarah Briggs, Jacob Blazzard and Megan Blazzard; 24 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, as well as her sister and brother. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and her first grandson, Todd Gay.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.