Melvin Luther Raffety, 82, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Baker City, Ore. A memorial service will take place in spring 2022. The date will be announced soon.
On Dec. 7, 1939, Melvin was born in Lewiston to Percil and Guynetha (Pinkley) Raffety. He graduated from Lewiston High School and shortly after graduating, Melvin joined the military for three years, where he received the code of conduct award.
Melvin was a sports enthusiast, enjoyed reading and music, won bowling awards and was also part of a coffee group. Melvin lived all but two years in Lewiston, where he worked as a house painter, was a caregiver for his mother, owned rentals, was an all-around handyman, and a was a patriot.
Melvin is survived by his sister, Nadine Holten, of Tigard, Ore.; brother, Bruce Raffety, of Baker City, Ore.; niece, Kelli Fox; and three nephews, Brian, Jay and Greg Raffety. He is also survived by four great-nephews, four great-nieces, five great-great-nieces and one great-great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Guynetha Raffety; father, Percil Raffety; and brother, Richard B. Raffety.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Connection Baker City, Ore. through Gray’s West and Co. Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Ave, Baker City, Ore. 97814.
