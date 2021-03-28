Melvin Lee Cox

Mel L. Cox passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, in Fresno, Calif.
Mel was born in Lewiston on March 30, 1937, to Herman and Helen (Dahmen) Cox. He was raised in Uniontown and graduated from Colton High School in 1955. He attended Airline College in Spokane. He married Phyllis Anne Shangle on April 19, 1958, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Uniontown.
Mel worked for Standard Oil and then owned his own Chevron station in Fresno. After selling his business, he went to work for Enterprise Rent-A-Car and retired in 2014.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis; his daughter, LeeAnne Entel (Dave); son Curtis (Tina); six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Dale Lloyd; sister Evelyn; and brother Dale.
There will be a service at a later date.