Melvin Kiesecker, 96, of Anatone, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 2, 1923, in Clarkston, to Albert Kiesecker and Bertha Mallory. He was an Anatone High School graduate.
Melvin married Georgia Hillis in 1970 at Wallowa, Ore. Melvin was a cattle rancher and farmer for 75 years in Anatone. He loved farming and ranching and was a hunter.
Melvin is survived by his son, Ted Kiesecker, of Anatone; stepson Melvin Pendarvis, of Bend, Ore.; stepdaughter Dianna Baremore, of LaGrande, Ore.; and four grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Kiesecker, in 1997.
A chapel service is set for 11 a.m. Monday at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston.