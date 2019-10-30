Melvena Imthurn

A life of quiet service to others, which began in a little prairie farmhouse near Grangeville 96 years ago, was called home to rest Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Melvena Wilkins Imthurn was born to Amos and Odessa Wilkins in the Winona area of the Camas Prairie, along with her younger twin sisters, Verla Simler and Veta Miller, and brother Emmett Wilkins.
She was a graduate of Kooskia High School, attended college briefly in Yakima, and returned home to help on the farm when her father passed away. Her mother purchased a home on Normal Hill after the twins graduated, and the three girls moved to town to work. They rented rooms to other single women and through them Melvena met her future husband, Arthur J. Imthurn. They were married early in the morning on an Easter Sunday, then treated their guests to a breakfast reception at the house.
Early in their 67 years of marriage, they built their little house on a hill overlooking the river and valley in the Hatwai area, and raised their three children. She was a member of First Baptist and Emmanuel Baptist churches, PTA, active as a Bluebird and 4-H leader, taught Sunday school, Bible school, helped with Awana, kid and grandkid activities, church functions, women’s service groups and missions. She maintained a large garden and processed tons of fruit and vegetables to sustain her family through the winter. Her fruit pies were her specialty.
Once her children were in high school, she returned to the work force, first as a cook at Whitman Elementary, then as the pie baker at Potlatch Forest Inc., and finally as the manager of the Omark Credit Union. After Art passed away, she chose to leave her home of 60 years and move into Golden Girls Residential Care, where she was pampered with love for the last four years.
She and Art loved to go exploring, camping, fishing and traveling around the country, visiting all 50 states. Two-hundred-mile Sunday afternoon drives were the norm. Her four-wheeler, parked just outside the back door, became her motorized wheelchair around the place and the neighborhood.
Melvena is survived by her children, Nancy (Russ) Randall, of Clarkston, Jeannie (Rick) Haag, of Lewiston, and David (Frances) Imthurn, of Lewiston; grandchildren Amber Randall, Ryan Randall, Wesley Haag, Kevin (Rachelle) Haag, Tony (Marika Dobos) Imthurn and Kyle (Rachel) Imthurn; and great-grandchildren Avery and Chloe Haag, and Cruz and Knox Imthurn.
A private burial has taken place, and a public memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. A meal at the church will follow the service.