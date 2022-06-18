Melva Mock, 75, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Cascadia North in Lewiston, after a brief illness.
She was born July 20, 1946, in Council, Idaho, to James S. and Viola N. (Durfee) Denney. She grew up on a farm in Midvale, Idaho, with her parents and three siblings, Ellen, Sam and Lawerence. Melva attended Midvale schools growing up, as well as attending junior high in Coeur d’Alene for a brief time during junior high while her dad held a job there. During her growing-up years, Melva was involved in 4-H and Theta Rho, a club for girls affiliated with the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Melva was intelligent and studious, graduating salutatorian of her high school class. She often helped tutor fellow classmates, as well as being an invaluable help to her daughters with their homework when that time came.
After high school, Melva took a summer job at the cannery in Payette before starting her freshman year of college at Idaho State University in Pocatello, majoring in education. She took time off from her studies after her freshman year to work and save money to continue her education. Melva became a payroll clerk for Mountain Bell Telephone Company in Boise. While there, her older brother, Sam, introduced her to John A. Mock. John and Sam were working building the Hells Canyon Dam. Melva and John were married Nov. 23, 1966. They celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in 2020 before John’s passing the next year.
Melva and John continued living in Boise after their marriage, where they kept on with their jobs as payroll clerk and in construction, respectively. Their daughter, Veronica, was born in 1972, at which time Melva took time away from working at Mountain Bell to be a homemaker and full-time mom. They moved to Meridian in 1977, where their younger daughter, Shannon, was born in 1979.
In 1992, the family moved to Moscow for Melva to resume her studies toward a college degree at the University of Idaho. Melva received her bachelor’s degree in business in 1997.
Upon finishing her degree, Melva and John relocated to Lewiston, where John had a job doing marketing and promoting tourism in the greater Clarkston area. After John’s retirement, Melva helped John organizing, building and running the First Territorial Capitol of Idaho Revitalization Project Inc., reconstructing Idaho’s first territorial capitol building in Lewiston and opening it for community members and visitors alike to visit and enjoy the artifacts and Idaho’s history. Their granddaughter, Sofia, stayed with them for a few years during this time.
Melva enjoyed various hobbies, including reading, gardening, camping, hiking, picking huckleberries, genealogy and history, as well as spending time with her family and friends.
Melva is survived by her daughter Veronica Mock, and son-in-law, Scott Rogers, of Winchester, Ky.; daughter Shannon Mock, of Seattle; granddaughter, Sofia Walker, of Bernice, La.; sister Ellen Potter, of Midvale; sister-in-law Marcia Denney, of Weiser; brother Lawerence Denney and his wife Donna, of Midvale; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. She was preceded by her parents Jim and Viola Denney; husband John; and older brother Sam.
Funeral services were Wednesday at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nez Perce County Historical Society.