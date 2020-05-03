Melva Marie (Foredyce) Bailey

Melva Bailey, beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully at home with her children by her side, Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Mom was born March 27, 1931, to Melvin and Marie (Miller) Foredyce, in Clarkston. She grew up on a sheep farm up the Lick Fork of Asotin Creek, in an area now known as the Ed Foredyce Trail.
During the school year, Mom would stay in Clarkston with family and friends to attend school. She was a proud CHS yell-leader in high school and was a member of the Class of 1949. It was at CHS where she met her future husband, Buck. They were married in August 1952. Soon after they were married, Dad was stationed in San Francisco with the U.S. Navy, where they lived and shared many special memories. Mom remembered these years fondly, and always talked of their time living in the big city. They then moved back to Clarkston, where they settled and raised their family of five kids.
Mom worked as an office administrator for several doctors in the valley. She loved her job and made many friends. She enjoyed being involved in all of her children’s activities, including hauling horses during the summer for her daughters’ competitions or taking the boys to their various sport events. She was their loudest and proudest cheerleader. Mom served as chaperone for the Lewis-Clark Saddle Club royalty and Asotin County Fair royalty.
One of Mom’s favorite hobbies throughout her life was bowling. She recently received her 25-year national bowling tournament pin in Las Vegas, where her family was able to travel and cheer her on. Her bowling tournaments took Mom all over the United States, from Baton Rouge, to Las Vegas, to New York, allowing her to travel with her friends and make memories of a lifetime.
Mom was the biggest sports aficionado in the family and knew facts and tidbits about every sport. She was a die-hard Seattle Mariners and Washington Huskies fan, and was able to attend many Mariners games with family.
Mom will be lovingly remembered by sons Stan and Mike Bailey, of Asotin, and Robert (Milisa) Bailey, of Colbert, Wash.; daughters Cindy (Jeff) Johnson, of Anatone, and Sandra (Perry) Brott, of Asotin; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many extended family who will remember her fondly. Mom was preceded in death by her parents; brother Richard Foredyce; sister Beverly “Bege” Riggers; grandson Brandon Bailey; and her loving husband of 67 years, Morris “Buck” Bailey, who we lost just two months ago. We take comfort in knowing they are reunited, and we will plan a celebration of their lives to be announced at a later date.