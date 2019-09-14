Mellonie Pitcher-Pils

Mellonie Gail Pitcher-Pils 48, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at her home in Lewiston, surrounded by her loving family. She said, “God has better things for me to do.”
She was born Feb. 17, 1971, to Iva Jean Johnson in Grangeville. She grew up in the Clearwater Valley, attending school in Kooskia. It was there that she met and fell in love with Perry Pitcher. They married March 11, 1989. Together they welcomed a daughter, Sierra Dawn, in 1990. Mellonie lost Perry to a tragic accident in March 1992, before their son, Nathan, was born. It was a loss she would never fully recover from.
In June 2010, she married her longtime friend, Carl Pils, and settled in Lewiston. Together they had many adventures. He lovingly cared for her in her last days, never leaving her side.
Mellonie worked at several jobs during her lifetime, including school cafeteria, postal sorter and housekeeper. The job she loved the most was being a mom and grandma. Anyone who knew Mellonie knew about her love of yard sales. She also enjoyed spending time in the mountains and at the river with family and friends. Life with Mellonie was always an unexpected adventure.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Pils; daughter Sierra Gossage, of Boise; son Nathan Pitcher, of Grangeville, and stepsons Mitchell, Mike, Willy and Cory; and grandchildren Kinslei, Ryder, Madyson and Noah. She is also survived by her two sisters, Renda Chaffee and Vicki Rozell, both of Kooskia; numerous nieces and nephews, including Becky Chaffee, who was more like a sister to her. Waiting in heaven for her are her mother, first husband Perry and her beloved dogs, Captain and TJ.
There will be a celebration of life and potluck picnic at 3 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Lions Park in Grangeville.