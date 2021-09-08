Melissa Lynn Morrison (Wheeler), 54, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center from underlying health conditions.
Melissa was born to Sharon (Cahill) and Bill Morrison on June 17, 1967. Melissa attended school in Woodland, Wash., and graduated in 1985. She had three beautiful girls, Dakota, Billy Jo and Tasha Dynes, with her first husband, Daven Dynes.
Years later, she was then married to Bryan Wheeler and gained four blessings, her stepchildren whom she called her own, Bryan Jr., Elizabeth, Susan and Christina Wheeler. She was also blessed with 11 grandchildren who were her world.
She led a very fulfilled life and was taken too soon. She filled her life with many activities, including the weekly nail appointments with the girls and sometimes her granddaughter. Melissa and Bryan loved to take their camper to Elk River in which they even had a rented spot yearly. Melissa loved traveling to see her best friend, Cindee Clay-camp, in Woodland, Wash.
She was one of the kindest, most loving people known if you knew her. She had the biggest heart and would welcome you with all open arms. Her children’s friends were her own and you were always family. We can all hear her now as saying, “There is a kitchen with food and the means to make it, if you leave this house hungry it’s your own fault.” Which brings us to the time to celebrate this amazing woman. We will be having a celebration of life in her honor at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Asotin City Park. We welcome all to join and please bring a dish as this is a potluck.