The world lost a great lady and heaven gained an amazing angel when our Heavenly Father called Melba Sue Graham home to her final resting place Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Melba, 72, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Clarkston. She was the second child born to Carl and Mabyn Graham (Dugger), making her appearance Aug. 28, 1947.
Melba attended school at Culdesac and Lapwai, graduating from Lapwai High School in 1966. She then went on to Northwest Bible College in Seattle before returning to Lewiston and eventually getting her cosmetology license at Mr. Nick’s Beauty School. Mom did hair and makeup for many years in the Orofino area, at various locations. She continued this as a hobby for friends and family for many years after giving it up professionally. She later worked for Blount (ATK) for 17 years, taking early retirement in 2006. She finished out her working career with five years at Asotin County Home Health.
Melba married Michael Leonard in 1968 and they had two daughters, Debbie in 1969 and Tammy in 1971. They later divorced. Melba married Leonard Vandenburg in 1975 and they had two children, Carl in 1976 and Miriam in 1977. With this marriage, she also gained three stepchildren, Dick, Terry and Debbie Vandenburg. They later divorced.
Mom was a jack-of-all-trades. She loved her family, whether they were blood or not, and she did whatever she could to support her family, put a roof over their heads and put food in their bellies. She was the most talented, hard-working woman. She was the queen at making something out of nothing, whether it be cooking, sewing, quilting, huckleberry picking or home décor. She could do it all. She was our rock star and we will miss her dearly.
Mom’s faith in God was so very important to her that she not only instilled it in her children, but she continued it through to some of her grandchildren by regularly encouraging their attendance in church, as well as weekly Bible studies at her home.
There was no doubt about it, Melba’s main pride and joy were her grandchildren. Everything about each and every one of them made her eyes sparkle and warmed her heart. She looked at her kids and grandkids as her greatest accomplishments in life, and was so proud of all of them.
Melba leaves behind her four children, Debbie (Orville) Corbit, Tammy (David) Osburn, Carl (Jaimie) Vandenburg and Miriam (Joseph) Rector; siblings Dave (Bonnie) Graham and Nancy (Steve) Coffland; grandchildren Michael and Phyllisha Corbit, Bradley Bowen, Amber Vandenburg, Jonathon Dolan and Brayden and Delaynee Osburn; three great-grandchildren; and three stepchildren.
Melba joined many beloved family members in heaven, including her parents, Carl and Mabyn Graham; Amanda Vandenburg; and her BFF, Diane Gibbons.
A memorial service will be held at noon Oct. 5 at Christian Faith Worship Center, 1355 Elm St., Clarkston. A covered-dish meal will follow at the church. Meat will be provided.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home in Lewiston is handling arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Veterans Administration or a charity of your choice.