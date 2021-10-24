Melba Marie Ashburn went into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.
Melba Vawter was born to Arthur Dever Vawter and Gladys Myrl (Parks) Vawter on March 1, 1925, in Culdesac. Melba was the second child of nine children. She married Robert Ashburn in 1943. In 2003, they celebrated 60 years of marriage.
After graduation from Culdesac High School in 1945, Melba started taking classes at “The Normal” later to be known as Lewis-Clark State College, located in Lewiston, Idaho. Melba enrolled again as a student in 1958, when her children were ages 10, 6 and 5 years old. She loved being a wife, mother of three, and a full-time college student simultaneously. She earned a two-year certificate of elementary education, and then completed a bachelor’s degree in 1963 from the University of Idaho in Moscow and a master’s degree in education from University of Idaho.
Melba taught sixth grade for a combined 26 years at Centennial and McGhee Schools in Lewiston. She taught Glee Club and every year had more than 100 choral students. She retired from teaching in 1989. She was awarded the Idaho Life Merit Award in 1981 from the Idaho State PTA.
Melba and Robert joined the Congregational Presbyterian Church in 1943. She sang in the church choir, taught Sunday school, served on committees and was an Elder in the church. She was determined to get her oldest child, Diane, to Sunday school, so she had to learn to drive a car. Melba was 26 years old at the time.
Melba wrote and published three books. The first two were for children about the railroad, “The Little Hobo” and “Caboose Cobey.” In 2008, she published a book about Diane’s long journey with breast cancer, “God is Using Me.” Diane said, “God is using me to tell others about Jesus.” The book’s contents were based on 6½ years of records while Diane was battling cancer. It is a journey of faith during breast cancer and reflections of a mother’s heart during that difficult time. Diane Wilmonen died from breast cancer. An annual scholarship was established in her memory for members of the Congregational Presbyterian Church.
Melba also wrote railroad articles for “Idaho Rails,” “The Golden Age” and “The Journal of the Nez Perce County Historical Society.” She did research on the video short of the Camas Prairie Railroad called “Shortline on Stilts.”
The Camas Prairie Railroad was an important part of her life. Her husband, Robert, was a locomotive engineer, working with the Camas Prairie for 40 years. During that time, she and Robert secured the caboose and its placement to its permanent home in Locomotive Park. This one act is enjoyed by thousands every year. She became known as the “Train Lady.” Robert minded the train, and Melba trained the mind.
Melba suffered a severe stroke in 2005 that changed her life. However with God’s help, lots of therapy and loving care of family and friends she learned to overcome deficits from the stroke.
Melba was the charter president of Alpha Delta Kappa. She was honored for 50 years membership in ADK. She was past president of PEO, a member since 1973. She was inducted into the Idaho Hall of Fame in 1997.
Melba had many hobbies. Music was her favorite. She started taking piano lessons during grade school and continued through high school and college. Genealogy was another hobby. She wrote a book about her family called “Vawter Dynasty.” Even after her stroke, she continued many hobbies and blessed hundreds of senior care center residents with music with her dear friend, Mary Kay Junger.
Melba is survived by her middle daughter Julie Randall, and Julie’s husband Gary Randall, who reside in Bothell, Wash.; her son Douglas Ashburn, and Doug’s wife, Susie Ashburn, who reside in Genesee; her son-in-law Kenneth Wilmonen the surviving husband of eldest daughter Diane, residing in Clarkston. She is also survived by six grandsons: Robert Wilmonen who resides in Lewiston; Scott Wilmonen and his wife Miki, residing in Meridian, Idaho; Casey Bayless and his wife, Mikaela Bayless, residing in Meridian, Idaho; Corey Bayless and his fiancée Maggie Fung of Lynnwood, Wash.; Teague Ashburn and his wife Carolyn, residing in San Francisco; and Gavin Ashburn and his wife Amanda, residing in Boise. She is survived by three stepgrandchildren: Gina Randall Finley, Jacqueline Randall and Roger Millhouse. She is survived by four great-grandchildren: Michael and Hana Wilmonen, and Cooper and Cameron Bayless. She is survived by brothers Ellis Vawter and Skip Vawter. Melba’s husband, Robert; daughter Diane Wilmonen; sisters Velda Hogaboam and Erma Hund; brother Glenn Vawter; and her parents all preceded her in death.
Memorial donations may be sent to Congregational Presbyterian Church at 709 Sixth St., Lewiston, ID 83501.
A celebration of her life will be at a later date, when conditions allow.