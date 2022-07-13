Melba Jean Henderson-Mills, 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, June 27, 2022.
She was born June 23, 1938, to Joy and Orvind Peterson, in Orofino and she was later adopted by her stepfather, Thomas L. Wittman, in April 1948.
She had one sister, Lucile (Jim) Rose, of Clarkston; two half-sisters, Lee Able (deceased) and Sue Booth, of Fair Oaks, Calif.; and one half-brother, Wallace Peterson, of Pocatello.
She grew up and went to school in the Orofino area and lived mostly in Lewiston.
She is survived by six children, Thomas (Dana), of Spokane; Larry, of Lewiston; Nancy (Troy) Nance, of Spokane; David (Shelly), of Lewiston; Daniel (Michelle), of Lewiston; Percy (Darcy), of Lewiston; and three stepsons, Tracy Mills (deceased), and Bill (Vickie) Mills and Dan Mills, of Spokane.
She also had eight grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Harold L. Henderson (1978) and Jim L. Mills (1995); her parents, Thomas and Joy Wittman and Orvind (Ethel) Peterson; and her sister, Lee Able.
She retired from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in September 2005, after 13 years, where she worked in data entry after raising her family.
Her spiritual family resided at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, fishing, hunting, camping, huckleberry picking, painting and sewing.
Special thanks to her friends at hospice, Jenny, Ann, Beth, Pastor Jim, Kim, Dr. Rooney, Mark, Pete and April.
Services will be held at Saturday at 11 a.m. at Redemption Church, 1303 Poplar St., Clarkston, with a reception to follow.