Melanie Rae Ellenwood, 66, of Lapwai, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino. She was a member of the Nez Perce Tribe.
She was born Nov. 23, 1954, in Lewiston to Rachel Carmen Jackson and Stephen Alvin Ellenwood. Melanie earned her GED from Skadron College and worked as a legal secretary. She resided in Pierce. Melanie worked at a casino in Laughlin, Nev.; Norm’s Cafe in Twin Falls; as a painter apprentice in Utah; and a paramedic in California. Melanie married Bill Hart and they were later divorced.
She enjoyed bead work, drawing, pottery and loved her dog, Scooter, and many past pets. Melanie loved to travel and explore nature. She had many friends who loved her and will miss her.
Melanie is survived by daughter Pauline Leda Ellenwood, of Utah; son Stephen Phillip Ellenwood, of Utah; daughter Simone Rachel Hart, of Spokane; brothers Kub (Susie) Ellenwood, Corb Ellenwood and Jeff Ellenwood, all of Lapwai, and Chaz Webb, of Pendleton, Ore.; sisters Stephanie Evans, of Lewiston, and Esther Jean Victor, of Toppenish, Wash.; grandchildren JaMechia, DaVontae, Thye and Thomas, all of Spokane; and great-grandchildren Dustin and Kylo, of Spokane.
She was preceded in death by her father, Stephen Ellenwood; mothers Rachel Jackson Ellenwood and Ethel Kipp; brother Steven Ellenwood Jr.; sisters Patricia Matheny and Beverly Burnett; grandsons Shaun Bradley Davis and Eddie Lewis Daniels III.
A viewing will be from 1-4 p.m. today at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home in Lewiston. A service is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of God in Lapwai.
