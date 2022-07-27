Medine E. Leef

Medine E. Leef, 98, a resident of Harvard, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at her Harvard home.

She was born Nov. 25, 1923, at Princeton to Edward Thomas and Gladys (Hemmilman) Gilmore. She attended her early schooling at Princeton and finished her schooling at Potlatch, graduating from high school in 1942.