Medine E. Leef, 98, a resident of Harvard, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at her Harvard home.
She was born Nov. 25, 1923, at Princeton to Edward Thomas and Gladys (Hemmilman) Gilmore. She attended her early schooling at Princeton and finished her schooling at Potlatch, graduating from high school in 1942.
She married Jewels “Bud” Leef on Aug. 25, 1945, in Moscow and the couple made their home at Tekoa, Wash., where Mr. Leef worked for the Joe Heaton Farms. They had two children, Janis and Chuck Leef.
In 1950, the couple moved to Harvard. Mrs. Leef worked for Johnnie’s Café in Moscow as a waitress for several years. Also during the war, Medine worked at the Potlatch Mill. She later worked for a company in Pullman cleaning and painting apartments for a few years.
She enjoyed quilting, embroidering, huckleberry picking, fire wood cutting and her garden.
Preceded in death by husband Bud Leef, daughter Janis and granddaughter Tina. Survivors include one son, Charles “Chuck” Leef, of Princeton. She is also survived by five grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Mendenhall Cemetery near Potlatch with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating.
Memorials may be given to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.