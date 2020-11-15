Our precious little heart warrior, McCoix Douglas Capaul, was born July 1, 2020, and passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
McCoix was born with a congenital heart defect called HLHS (hypoplastic left heart syndrome). He came into this world ready to take on the challenge that lay in front of him. He fought a huge fight in his short time here on Earth and eventually passed into the arms of Jesus. McCoix was in the hospital all but 10 days of his life, and it was amazing to see the bond that was being created between him and his older brother, Maddux. During the four months he was here, he loved to have his music playing, being talked to, his binkie and, most importantly, being held. He loved everyone at the hospital, and we know that he was given that love back. He definitely knew how to get his way when it came to the PICU team at Sacred Heart. He was loved by all who met him, and he will be greatly missed. He will always be Maddux’s “baby Coix.” Fly high, my little warrior.
McCoix is the son of Alex and Heidi Capaul and the little brother to Maddux Capaul, all of Coeur d’Alene. His paternal grandparents are Ken and Toni Capaul, of Coeur d’Alene; maternal grandparents Doug and Patty English and his aunt, Heather Mills, of Lewiston; great-grandparents Dixie and Tom Reid and great-grandmother Marge Capaul, all of Coeur d’Alene; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Adam Capaul, great aunts, uncles and great-grandparents.
Viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Yates Funeral Home – Coeur d’Alene Chapel with rosary to start at 4:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 919 E. Indiana Ave., Coeur d’Alene.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up at First Interstate Bank to support congenital heart disease under the name McCoix’s Mission. All proceeds will be donated locally to Spokane Children’s Hospital and its Pediatric Heart Center.
Yates Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Please visit McCoix’s online memorial and sign his guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com.