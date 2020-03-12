Maynard Leslie Clark, 66, of Asotin, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston because of complications from cancer.
He was born March 12, 1953, in Boise to Maxine Mulalley and Leslie Clark. Maynard graduated from the University of Arizona in 1986 with Bachelor of Science degrees in aerospace and mechanical engineering. He served in the U.S. Navy as an E-3 and was honorably discharged in 1973. He married Sharon Montgomery on Nov. 1, 1997, in Bonney Lake, Wash. Maynard was a resident of Asotin for more than 20 years. He worked as a Boeing engineer for approximately 25 years.
Maynard played in worship teams in multiple churches across the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He was a member of Granite Lake Community Church and spent his free time playing music, rebuilding cars, building an ultralight, reading and working on the property he loved.
He is survived by his mother, Maxine Larsen, of Lewiston; sisters Terrilie (William) Cox, of Pomeroy, and Merrilie Larson, of Kennewick; wife Sharon Clark, of Asotin; daughter Madison Clark, of Moscow; son Joseph Clark, of Asotin; daughters Kathryn (Taylor) Holmes, of Moscow, Jullia Miller, of Bonney Lake, Wash., and Jasmine Miller, of Ellensburg, Wash.; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leslie Clark.
A chapel service is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Merchant Funeral Home.