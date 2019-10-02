May (Adams) Messenger, age 96, died of natural causes, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Spokane.
May was born in Stockton, Kan., to Arthur L. Adams and Lula (Roseborough) Adams. She graduated from Lewiston Senior High School in 1942. In 1944, she served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. She was proud to be in the Honor Guard for President Franklin D. Roosevelt. She married Frank Hancock, and he died in 1972. She married Raymond Messenger in 1976. He died in 2011. Her children are Hazel L. Christiansen and Jerre Franklin Hancock.
Jerre preceded her in death in 1966, while serving in the Navy. Her grandchildren are Steve (Dachelle) Pand, Marci Moravec (deceased), and Steve (Melissa) Christiansen. Her great-grandchildren are Carrie (Nathan) Watkins, Ian (Sabrina) Moravec, Dustin Christiansen, and Matthew and William Pand. Her great-great grandchildren are Owen Watkins, and Rosalee and Benjamin Moravec; brothers John, Richard, George and David Adams; sisters Bessie Scoles, Minnie Allen, Ruth Adams, Fay Stearns, Ellen Ellsworth, Alice Sarbacher and Mary Adams. Alice is the only surviving sibling.
May was a member of the Shadle Park Presbyterian Church. She served as a deacon, Women’s Association Mission and Women’s Association moderator. She was a representative of Gospel Mission Auxiliary. She volunteered at Westminster Foodbank, Caritas Outreach, Meals on Wheels, Catholic Families Refugee Resettlement and many more. May loved poetry and had several poems published in the National Library of Poetry. May will be deeply missed and always loved by those she leaves behind.
A visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday at Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory, 2203 N. Division St., Spokane. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory.
To leave an online condolence to May’s family, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.