Born Nov. 18, 1921, in Genesee to Nicholas and Rose Konen, Maxine Suzanne Kinzer passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Spokane.
Graduating in 1939 from Ursuline Academy in Great Falls, Mont., Maxine married the love of her life, Jake, Feb. 8, 1945, in Uniontown. Having worked many years as an administrative assistant for the Federal Way School District in Washington, Maxine loved to host family gatherings at her home, attend dinners, parties, the symphony and Broadway productions. She loved her Catholic faith, reading, sewing, traveling, cooking and gardening. She will be dearly missed.
Maxine is survived by two sons, Russell and Darrell (Sue) Kinzer, from Washington state; three grandchildren, Laura Butler, Kayte Kinzer-White (Ryan) and Samuel Kinzer; four brothers, Ivan Konen (Pat), of Great Falls, Mont., Roy Konen (Larry), Nick Konen (Marlene) and Bob Konen (Marge), all of Fairfield, Mont.; four sisters, Norma Munro, of Libby, Mont., Joan Murphy, of Butte, Mont., Rita Hudak, of Great Falls, Mont., and Betty Rae Warehime, of Belt, Mont.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Rose Konen; husband Jake Kinzer; daughter Vicki Kinzer; and three brothers, Edward, Archie and Leonard Konen.
A visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 North Pines Road, Spokane Valley, Wash., followed by a rosary and vigil from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 3520 E. 18th Ave., Spokane, followed by a 2 p.m. committal at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Uniontown.
Memorial gifts may be made to Immaculate Heart Retreat Center, 6910 South Ben Burr Road, Spokane, WA 99223. To leave condolences for the family visit www.hennesseyvalley.com.