Maxine Lorraine Anderson

Our feisty Mama left this earth surrounded by family on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. She was born on July 20, 1951, to Howard and Maxine Cochran.
She spent her childhood playing in the Clearwater River near Kooskia with her siblings. Her love for the water continued throughout her life as she taught her grandchildren how to swim. She moved to Headquarters at age 14. Shortly after moving there, a motorcycle with a bad spark plug led to a love that lasted 55 years. She married Randy Anderson on Oct. 13, 1967. They spent many days hunting and fishing. Mom loved reminding him that she often caught the biggest bass.
After raising what we consider to be three perfect children, she went to college and became a teacher. She taught at Timberline Schools for 18 years. She always looked out for her students, often paying fees and buying coats for those in need. This is where she met her sidekick, Rea. Together they had many adventures, some of which we still have questions about.
After retirement she and Dad became snowbirds. Together they loved exploring the desert. They made lifelong friends at Quartzsite, Ariz.
She loved spending time with her children. We know her baby boy was always her favorite, but her girls could make her laugh until she cried.
She will be missed by many, but her love will carry on. She left behind her husband, Randy Anderson; three children, Shane (Zo) Anderson, Shannon (Rod) Garcia and Katrina (Tim) McFarland; grandsons Dylan (Kirsten) Anderson, Kyler (Tayler) Fugate and Gage McFarland; great-granddaughters Teagan, Sawyer and Locklynn; and many bonus grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind three brothers and five sisters.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.