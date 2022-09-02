Maxine Lorraine Anderson

Our feisty Mama left this earth surrounded by family on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. She was born on July 20, 1951, to Howard and Maxine Cochran.

She spent her childhood playing in the Clearwater River near Kooskia with her siblings. Her love for the water continued throughout her life as she taught her grandchildren how to swim. She moved to Headquarters at age 14. Shortly after moving there, a motorcycle with a bad spark plug led to a love that lasted 55 years. She married Randy Anderson on Oct. 13, 1967. They spent many days hunting and fishing. Mom loved reminding him that she often caught the biggest bass.