Maxine Esther Shaw went to be with her Lord in the presence her loving family Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Battle Ground, Wash.
Maxine was born to Carl and Anna Vevle Johnson in 1926 in Elk River. She was one of six children. She spent her childhood in Elk River and Potlatch, and her high school years in Lewiston. Maxine trained in nursing at Deaconess in Spokane, and married Bob Shaw after he returned from the war. God blessed them with four children. Bob and Maxine lived in Lewiston from 1948 on. Bob went to be with the Lord in 1993 but Mom stayed active with the family, church and friends. Maxine remained in Lewiston until this last year when she moved in with her oldest son, Mike, and wife Karen in Battle Ground.
Maxine is best known as a faithful wife, mother, Bible Study and Sunday School teacher, and the camp nurse in the summer at O’Hara Bible Camp on the Selway River. She was faithfully involved at Orchards Community Church for many years and was active at Cross Point Alliance Church for the duration of her time in Lewiston.
Maxine’s primary gifts of mercy and hospitality were evident throughout her adult life. In her early 20s, she cared for her dying mother, and later in life she cared for a number of others needing critical or hospice care. Beside camp nursing and home care, she worked at several intervals in her life in a clinic and outpatient care role. Her home was a place where missionaries and others traveling through could stay and be amply fed.
As a mother, Maxine was committed to raising her children in the Lord and all four children continued on with faithful service to their Lord as adults. As a grandmother, she was all that we could ever imagine, praying children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren through life’s difficulties and remembering their birthdays and special occasions. She commonly traveled to Portland, Ore., Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Boise and Sacramento, as well as some trips to the East Coast, all in support of her kids and grandkids. She also made two trips to Norway to visit her family on that side of the Atlantic.
As a camp counselor and nurse, Maxine helped many more young people through emotional, spiritual and physical challenges. Good News Clubs, Vacation Bible School and Sunday School were other ministries where she was faithful and effective over many years.
As a friend and adult mentor, Maxine was exceptional as hundreds of women can attest to. She taught ladies Bible studies for many years, including about 20 years at the Royal Plaza, several years before she became a resident there. A few men attended and a 100-year-old man referred to her as his Sunday School teacher.
She would be embarrassed to be the object of praise. She would remind us that it was only through the Lord’s help that she could do anything of value. She would want all to know that her anticipation of heaven was all based on what Christ did for her, giving his life to pay for her sins and the sins of us all. Her true “claim to fame” was knowing Christ and receiving Him as her Savior and Lord.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her youngest son, Dallas; her parents; and her five siblings. She is survived by sons Mike Shaw (Karen), of Battle Ground and Doug Shaw (Marlene), of Post Falls; daughter June Little (Terry), of Chapel Hill, N.C.; daughter-in-law Dianne Shaw, of Dalton Gardens; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Maxine’s life is planned for 1 p.m. April 10, 2021, at CrossPoint Alliance Church. Please email your favorite stories and photos of Maxine to gngidaho@hotmail.com and they will be shared at her celebration.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to ALACCA Bible Camp, Scholarship Fund: 101 China Garden Road, Harpster, ID 83552, or donate online at alacca.org.