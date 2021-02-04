Maxine Bjorklund Hamilton passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at her home in Nezperce after celebrating her 95th birthday.
Maxine was born Jan. 30, 1926, at home in Winchester. She was the sixth daughter of Evelyn and Arthur Bjorklund. When she was around 10, the family relocated to Moscow and her father owned and operated Bjorklund Hardware. She graduated from Moscow High and the University of Idaho, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in education.
On Valentine’s Day in 1948, she married Don Hamilton in Moscow. They lived in Nezperce, where he farmed and began raising cattle. She began teaching school there for three years. Afterward she became a domestic engineer as she became a mother of five children.
When all her children were in school, she restarted her teaching career in 1967. She taught at Kamiah High School, then moved to grade school, retiring after 25 years.
Maxine was a very active member of the Nezperce community as she was both a leader and supportive in community organizations that involved her family. She has been an active member of North Nezperce Club, Nezperce Christian Church and various bridge clubs since 1948.
After retirement, Maxine and Don enjoyed road trips north of Nezperce and on the Weippe Prairie, checking on cows and visiting family and friends.
Maxine has a legacy of five children, Kay Johnson, Sandra and Ron Carlson, Ivan Hamilton, Ron and Shari Hamilton, and Marcia Kleinsmith; 15 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband Don Hamilton, son-in-law Dick Johnson and great-grandson Donnie Owens.
A viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. A funeral service will be held at noon Feb. 13 at the Nezperce Christian Church. Burial will follow at Nezperce Community Cemetery.
Donations made be made in memory of Maxine to the Nezperce Ambulance Fund and Nezperce Christian Church.