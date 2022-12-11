Mavis Ohms, 92, of Anchorage, Alaska, and formerly of Lewiston passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. After living in Idaho (Boise, Twin Falls and Lewiston) most of her adult life, she recently moved to Anchorage, to be near family.

Mavis was kind and loving to all. She was born in Avon, S.D., in 1930 and grew up on a farm, milking cows and sorting eggs. With a passion for education, she attended Northern State Teacher’s College in South Dakota and taught for years.