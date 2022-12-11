Mavis Ohms, 92, of Anchorage, Alaska, and formerly of Lewiston passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. After living in Idaho (Boise, Twin Falls and Lewiston) most of her adult life, she recently moved to Anchorage, to be near family.
Mavis was kind and loving to all. She was born in Avon, S.D., in 1930 and grew up on a farm, milking cows and sorting eggs. With a passion for education, she attended Northern State Teacher’s College in South Dakota and taught for years.
After meeting her husband, Richard, they moved to Idaho and raised two sons. Richard and Mavis were married for 61 years before his passing. She transitioned from teaching to taking care of her family. Mavis developed a joy toward fresh and salt water fishing, singing in choir and volunteering in church, sewing Christmas stockings, traveling around the world, part-time RVing with the Holiday Ramblers, refurbishing antiques and canning and baking cinnamon rolls with grandkids. Along the way, she enjoyed time with the Eastern Star and more recently, the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO), where she continued to help young women’s education. She was small in stature but had a huge heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard and one grandson.
A service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Lewiston in the spring of 2023. Any memoriam gifts may be sent to the Church of the Nativity, or to the PEO. Checks from individual donors (tax deductible) should be made payable to the PEO Foundation, and sent to the PEO Foundation, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312.