Maurice “Chief” Abel McAtty, 40, of Clarkston, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, because of kidney and liver failure.
He was born to Walter “Nim” Abel McAtty and Teri Sampson Littleman on Dec. 14, 1979, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Chief attended school in Clarkston, including Grantham Elementary, Lincoln Middle School and Clarkston High School, to the 10th grade. He worked janitorial work throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Chief enjoyed the many times with his dad hunting in the mountains and was an outstanding ballplayer, excelling in pitching and hitting home runs. He loved fishing and going to Rapid River and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
He is survived by his mother, Teri Sampson Littleman, of Clarkston; stepfather Art Littleman, of Clarkston; brothers Benjamin Sampson, of Weippe, Kyle Lee McAtty, of Clarkston, David I. Samuels, of Lewiston, and Wesley V. Sampson, of Lewiston; daughters Dionne McAtty, of Lewiston, and Morissa McAtty, of Clarkston; son Maurice “Little Chief” McAtty (II), of North Pacific, Wash.; grandson Xzavier McAtty, of Clarkston; grandfather Melvin Sampson, of Wapato, Wash.; uncle Adrian McAtty, of Toutle, Wash.; aunt Suzanne McAtty, of Lapwai; aunts Violet Nanpooya and Becky LaCourse; aunt and uncle Teri and Jeff Scott; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Chief was preceded in death by his father, Walter “Nim” McAtty; brother Walter Abel McAtty Jr.; grandfather Walter McAtty; grandmother LaVeda F. McAtty; great-grandparents Edward and Sophia Nanpooya and Abel and Stella McAtty; aunt Simone “Sam” Sampson; and great-aunt Beatrice McAtty Lawrence.
A dressing took place at 2 p.m. Thursday at Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston and a 7 p.m. memorial service at Pi Nee Waus in Lapwai. There will be a funeral service at 10 a.m. today at Pi Nee Waus in Lapwai.
