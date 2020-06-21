Matilda Wagner Llewellyn, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, known to your friends as Tillie, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care.
As you depart to join Dad, we wanted you to know how much we love you.
On July 28, 1919, you came from a humble farm birth at Endicott, Wash., to parents John and Marie Wagner. Your parents were German immigrants from Russia. You were their oldest daughter and the last surviving child of 12 children.
Our dear father, John Thomas Llewellyn, predeceased you in 2005. You were two wonderful, committed and nurturing parents guiding your two daughters with loving care. You placed emphasis on education, the love of nature and taught us to be respectful and spiritual people. But most of all, you set an example for us to follow.
You lived your early childhood on the farm in the Endicott area, later moving to Colfax. You worked in Moscow, where you met Dad and were married in 1938. You lived in Moscow until 1958 when Dad was transferred by Safeway to Lewiston, where you spent your remaining years. During those years, you raised your daughters, Delores and Diana. When we married, we provided you with sons-in-law Hannes Altman and Eugene Leone, both who predeceased you.
You have three wonderful grandchildren, Lara, Anthony (Kristin) and Mario, and seven great-grandchildren, Blaize, Jade, Jenna, Shaun, Kayla, Ashley and Kourtney.
You had a busy, full life working many years in Moscow at Safeway, raising your children, being a wonderful cook, gardening and attending school fundraisers. In Lewiston, you worked on the Election Board, Trinity Lutheran’s senior lunches and were very active in your Mothers Club.
We know it was frustrating for you as you aged and health issues took their toll so you could not be as active or physically strong as you always had been. For someone over 100, your mind was sharp and alert. You still loved your beautiful window view and the kind and gentle care of Lewiston Transitional Care until you left us.
We cannot express how grateful we are to have had you as our mother and how much we will miss you. We wish you peace now and forever as you join Dad.
“Those we love don’t go away,
“They walk beside us every day,
“Unseen, unheard, but always near.
“Still loved, still missed and very dear.”
Cremation and burial will take place at Normal Hill Cemetery.