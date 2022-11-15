Mathilda “Tillie” Marie Cochrane, 84, passed on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Ladow Court assisted living at Garfield. Tillie was born Sept. 8, 1938, to Ingolf and Marie Storvik Jacobson in Fairview, Mont. Mathilda’s father emigrated from Gimsøy, Lofoten Islands, Norway when he was 18 years old. After serving in the U.S. Army, he opened a general merchandise store and post office nearby Nohly, Mont. When Mathilda was 9 years old, the family moved to a farm about 4 miles east of Nohly. She attended elementary school at Nohly and graduated from Fairview High School in May of 1956.

About a year after graduating, she moved to Dekalb, Ill., to be a daytime nanny for her brother Anton and wife Virginia’s six children. While in Dekalb, she was also employed at the General Electric factory, where she assembled electric motors. When that job ended, she moved back to Nohly. Shortly after returning, she took care of a family with four children in nearby Sidney, Mont.