MaryEllen Laughary (née Faulkner), of Spokane, was born June 14, 1943, and died Aug. 18, 2022, after a nine-year battle with multiple myeloma.

In her life, MaryEllen graduated from Shadle Park High School and EWU, built a marriage of almost 50 years, raised six children, taught scores of students in and around Spokane and made and then gave away hundreds of quilts.