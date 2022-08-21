MaryEllen Laughary (née Faulkner), of Spokane, was born June 14, 1943, and died Aug. 18, 2022, after a nine-year battle with multiple myeloma.
In her life, MaryEllen graduated from Shadle Park High School and EWU, built a marriage of almost 50 years, raised six children, taught scores of students in and around Spokane and made and then gave away hundreds of quilts.
In all of her endeavors, MaryEllen wrapped her family, friends, co-workers and students in complete, unconditional love, like one of her many quilts. MaryEllen was a sharer — not just of quilts and delicious cookies — but of poetry, wise words and her faith in Jesus. She cherished family, and folks instantly became family when they sat down for a meal, played a board game with her, showed kindness to one of her grandchildren or swapped books and Scrabble tips with her. Those she loved and who loved her will miss her ever-present, bright smile.
MaryEllen was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Helen Faulkner; many aunts and uncles; and her beloved grandson, Teddy Laughary.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck Laughary Jr.; children Kristy Wolf and favorite son-in-law Mark, Kelly Dean and wife Missy, Creighton and wife Laura, Clay, Corey and wife Tina, and Casey and wife Bonny; grandchildren Nikolas and wife Alison, Shayla, Kayla, Alayna, Sydney and husband Taylor, Danny, Micah, Zoe, Leyvie, HettyLee, and Elias; and great-grandchild Winnie. MaryEllen was deeply proud of each and every one of her children and grandchildren. She will also be missed by many dear friends, including sister-in-law Nancy Osborn and brother-in-law Harry.
Services are planned for 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Christ Central Church, W. 19 Shannon Ave., Spokane, Wash., with Pastor Chris Thompson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SUDC Foundation (sudc.org/donate/).
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.