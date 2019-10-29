MaryAnn Gilbertson

MaryAnn (Storey) Gilbertson passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a three-year battle with breast cancer.
She was born March 9, 1949, to Reece and Monta Storey. She lived her entire life in Clarkston. In her youth she was involved in Jobs Daughters, church youth group and Camp Fire Girls, and loved recalling their 50-mile backpack in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1967. She was employed at Thill’s Jewel Box for many years, and was known for her beautiful engraving.
MaryAnn met Bob Gilbertson in 1967 and they were married Sept. 7, 1968. Together they raised three wonderful sons and were involved in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and were Clarkston Marching Band Parents.
She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Clarkston, where she served in many positions including wedding coordinator for over 20 years.
She was a member of chapter AS P.E.O.
MaryAnn stayed close to her classmates of 1967 and loved working with them in planning class reunions.
She was the family historian and had a good ability to recount dates, places and people of family events.
Her kids and grandkids gave her immense joy and pride and was always eager to be a part of their activities.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; sons Chad (Nikki), Darren (Robin), Brian (Amber); siblings George (Linda) Storey, Julie (J.B.) Nye, Dan (Carolyn) Storey, Carol (Phil) Church; grandchildren Erich, Alexandria, Brayden, Griffin and Connor; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister Nancy Jo Storey.
A memorial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston. A family graveside service will follow at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.