On Thursday, June 25, 2020, Maryan B. Carter, 83, passed away from complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Our mom was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Cozad, Neb., to Oscar Maxwell and Violet Dovie (Sansford) Kandler. They moved to Idaho when she was 3 years old. She had four siblings at that time; later her parents had a sixth child. Later in life, Maryan adopted three children, Beverly Jean Carter, Nancy Lynn James (Reynolds) and Gloria Renee James (Hancock). Maryan married Lloyd L. Bay and together had two children, Bradley Dean Bay and Lora Lee Bay. Lloyd L. Bay passed away in May 1977.
On Dec. 1, 1979, Maryan then married Harvey Elden Carter. Harvey had three children, Randy Wayne Carter, Penny June Carter (Shelton) and Gregory Scott Carter. They later adopted Abigail Amanda Carter. They moved to Lewiston in 1987, and she would later become a member of Blessed Hope Assembly of God Church. Maryan was very active on the church music program and the prayer team. Her biggest and most rewarding work was being a homemaker.
Maryan was preceded in death by her three brothers, Alfred Cleo Kandler, John Max Kandler and Jacob Freeman Kandler. She is survived by her sisters, Melvina Lilly Kandler (LeBaron) and Tavie May Kandler; her children; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life is being held at 1 p.m. July 10 at Blessed Hope Assembly of God.