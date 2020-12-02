Mary Susan Stone, 96, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. She died peacefully with her family by her side at Life Care Center of Lewiston.
She was born Dec. 7, 1923, to Grover and Mandy Gibbs at their home near Mount Selman, Texas. She graduated from high school in Jacksonville, Texas.
Mary met and married Carlyle “Bud” Stone in Rusk, Texas, near where he was stationed during WWII. While her husband was overseas, she moved north to Spokane and attended beauty school. They later settled in her husband’s hometown of Bonners Ferry. Mary had a beauty shop there. Later they moved to Wallace and then built a home in Osburn, Idaho. She also had a shop there for many years.
She enjoyed baking, especially fruitcakes. She was often the winner at the local grocery store apple pie bake-off. Mary spent endless hours huckleberry picking and scouting yard sales. Mary enjoyed spending time in the summer at their property near Sandpoint. She had a campfire group which her daughter belonged to for many years. She enjoyed being a member of TOPS as well.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Roger) Wood, of Lewiston; grandson Michael Jones; and two stepgranddaughters, Tara (Christian) Leer and Michelle (Jordan) Root.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlyle “Bud” Stone; parents Grover and Mandy Gibbs; brothers Debbs and Garner; and sisters Charlene, Earlene and Liz.
The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Lewiston for their compassion and care during her final years. A memorial will be held later in the spring or early summer in Osburn, Idaho.
Yates Funeral Home of Coeur d’Alene is handling arrangements.