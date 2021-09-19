It is with a broken heart we need to inform everyone Mary Russell, 77, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, because of complications of COVID-19. She was born April 16, 1944, in Wyola, Mont.
Mary believed we need to do everything in our power to put God back in our lives every day instead of blocking him and keeping him out of everything. God is the one who chose to take her home, not the coronavirus. She believed everyone has the God-given right to choose if you get the vaccination or not and live your life by faith, not by fear. Mary’s presence we miss, her memory we treasure, loving her always, forgetting her never.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Domingo Garcia; brothers, Pete, Pete Jr. and Raymond Garcia; and sisters, Linda, Delphina and Eva Garcia.
She is survived by her husband, Jack D. Russell, of Lewiston; children Lisa Williams, Reuben L. Russell, Lola Gentry, Jackson Russell and Joshua Russell, all of Lewiston; grandchildren Nicole Williams, Stacey Warren, Nathan Peters, Derrick L. Russell, Dylon M. Russell, Natasha Moore, Amber Russell, Nicole Harvey, Seth Russell, Trinity Russell, Jake Hollenbeck and Katie Poe; great-grandchildren, Becka Warren, Gabriel Warren, Josh Warren, Shawn Peters, Haylee Peters, Hannah Peters, Phoenyx Russell, Addison Russell, Olivia Russell, Dominic Moore, Carmelita Moore, Cole Harvey, Hailee Marie Russell, Kayden Aiken, Ryder Jackson Aiken and Averie Russell.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at Mom’s home church, House of Faith, located at 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston. It will help to honor her and provide a service in the manner of which Mom would like for everyone to say goodbye.