Our beloved matriarch, Mary Rose (Revord) Foster, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, after suffering a head injury in a fall on her 92nd birthday.
Mom was born Aug. 2, 1929, to Joseph and Vera (Baker) Revord in either Fifth or Eighth Point, Mont., depending on if you trust her memory or actual birth certificate. The family moved to Craigmont when she was a small child and later to Moscow. After graduating from Moscow High School in 1947, she went on to study nursing at St. Joseph’s in Lewiston.
In a chance encounter on New Year’s Eve in 1947, she met a tall, skinny fellow named Bernard Foster, whom she didn’t think much of at the time. Bernard was persistent, hitchhiking from the University of Idaho in Moscow to Lewiston every chance he could to see her. Eventually, he persuaded her to marry him. On Sept. 4, 1949, they wed in Moscow and were inseparable until his passing.
They started their family in August of 1950 with the addition of their only son, Michael, before promptly moving to Stites in September of 1950. Their first daughter, Candice, was born there in January of 1953. They briefly moved to Riggins in 1953, then returned to Stites in 1955. They welcomed daughters, Pamela in November of 1955 and Shelly in March 1958. In August of 1962 they made Riggins their permanent home.
Mom was a homemaker and later worked at various local restaurants, making fabulous smorgasbords on Saturday nights at Summervilles while dad played the trumpet in the band. She canned peaches, pears and every other garden vegetable you could think of. She was the local wedding cake baker for families around the Salmon River Community, which was a feat within itself with the grandchildren sneaking into the fridge and eating her frosting roses. She sewed almost all of her children and grandchildren’s clothing from scratch, which started her fabric addiction. When the kids were gone she turned that fabric into innumerable quilts, each cherished dearly by the people who received them. Like a fine wine, as the years went by, her taste in fabrics and patterns improved some.
Mom also made the best maple bars by the dozens for every home game Riggins High School had. She was a proud member of the International Society of Rebekahs for over 50 years. She attended the Assembly of God Church in Riggins and when a fire destroyed the parsonage house, she volunteered to paint the new one. She also loved to paint the exterior of her own home, but always the same bright blue-green you could see from the highway. She even went so far as to paint the side of her neighbor’s shed that was facing her yard the same color. She offered to paint the whole thing for them if they paid for the paint but they politely declined.
Mom and dad spent many years fishing, hunting and camping. She was dad’s deer spotter and raised their family on the animals they harvested. In their later years, they traveled to Nova Scotia, England and had annual trips to the Oregon Coast. Her favorite outdoor activity was picking huckleberries, she enjoyed it even more the last few seasons when her grandsons and their strapping friends packed her all over the hillsides and sat her in the berry patches. After dad passed away, mom shocked her family and maybe some reading this, when she decided she would embrace her rebellious side and enjoyed a glass or three of white zinfandel every evening at 5 p.m. and occasionally bummed cigarettes from her grandchildren. But there wasn’t a night she went to bed without lovingly kissing dad’s photo and telling him good night.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bernard Foster on Dec. 12, 2011; infant grandson, Colin Bigger in June 1984; her parents; sisters, Lita Kinman and Betty Kopf; brothers, Raymond Revord and Robert Robinson; and son-in-law, Press Thomas.
She is survived by a sister, Josephine Mulalley; children, Michael (Barb) Foster, Candy Thomas, Pamela (Keith) Lewis and Shelly (Terry) Bigger; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for all the love, excellent care and concern that mom received while in their care.
Final arrangements are under direction of Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston. A celebration of life is set for 1-4 p.m. local time Sept. 18 at the Salmon River High School multipurpose building in Riggins. The family requests that friends and family in attendance bring their quilts made by mom to the celebration.