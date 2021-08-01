Mary Lynne Crane passed away at age 76 on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
She was born Mary Lynne Wilson Oct. 13, 1944, in Seattle to parents William and Nadine Wilson. She had five brothers, Bill, Dick, Pat, Mike, Monte, and one sister, Beverly.
Mary was raised in Grangeville where she met the love of her life, Jackie Dean Crane. They married Dec. 2, 1959, in Lewiston. Mary had two children, Robert Dean Crane and Mary Lynnette Crane. She loved fishing, camping, watching sports and listening to music. She also loved visiting with her friends and family. She enjoyed telling jokes and stories and making people laugh. She had a strong and loving spirit, and will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew her.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Crane; parents William and Nadine Wilson; brothers Bill, Dick, Mike; and her sister Beverly.
Mary is survived by her brother, Pat and his wife Sylvia Wilson, and her brother Monte and his wife Carol Wilson; son Robert and his wife Terisa Crane; daughter Mary and her husband Roger Griffin; five grandchildren, Donavan Farris, Ryan Crane, Renee Crane, Terry Crane, and Sarah Griffin; nine great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Ragen, Charlotte, Riley, Lily, Lucas, Hannah, Noah and Bryson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia for the care they provided in making Mary’s final days comfortable.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral will handle the arrangements. Graveside services will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.