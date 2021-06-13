Our Mom, Mary Lynn Hall, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the age of 87. What a life she lived.
Mom was born April 12, 1934, in Toppenish, the daughter of Millie and Tony Richards. Throughout her life, Mom was a doer. She finished high school and college early, graduating from Washington State College (University) with a degree in fine arts. She married her lifelong partner Wally, in 1954. Dad’s U.S. Air Force career as a B-47 pilot took them to various bases in Louisiana and Texas. It was there they started their family, with sons Jeff, Joe and Jim, followed by daughters Jenny and Elisabeth (Buffy).
Mom and Dad eventually settled in Prosser in 1960, where they founded Hall Chevrolet. While Dad was building the car business, Mom not only oversaw our nurturing home, she contributed to the success of the dealership, writing and occasionally performing in advertisements with their springer spaniel, Muggs.
Mom’s musical talent was profound, primarily because she so willingly shared it with others, in schools, at church and on the stage. She played the lead in several musicals of the Yakima Valley Musical Theater Company, including “My Fair Lady,” “Mame,” “Guys and Dolls” and “Brigadoon.” For more than 50 years, she faithfully and beautifully led the choir at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. In addition, she sang at numerous weddings and funerals.
When Prosser’s elementary school music program was cut, Mom stepped in to voluntarily lead it. She also shared her passion for helping with other Prosser activities such as Jubilee Ministries, the Prosser Junior Miss Pageant, Birthright and religious education programs at Sacred Heart Church.
Mom was one of a kind — loving, smart, talented, curious and tough. She waged a winning fight against ovarian cancer for eight years, showing grace, strength, tenacity and humor. It was that experience that has left an indelible mark on all of us, with so much selfless courage and inspiration.
Our hearts ache, but our hearts are also full. Thank you to all of our friends and family for their kindness and compassion. We are especially grateful to Mom’s caregivers, including Visiting Angels, Heart Links Hospice, Kadlec Clinic Hematology and Oncology and Prosser Memorial Hospital.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Glen. She is survived by Wally, her husband of 67 years; sons Jeff (Leontine), Joe (Kelly) and Jim (Stacy); daughters Jenny (Peter) and Elisabeth (Rick); 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. June 18 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prosser with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions to be made in Mom’s name to Jubilee Ministries, P.O. Box 66, Prosser, WA, 99352; or a charity of your choice.