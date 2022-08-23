Mary Louann Thoennes

Louann Thoennes, 65, of Salem, Ore., passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
Louann was born June 5, 1957, in Colfax to Winston and Dorthy Mader.
Louann went to school in the small farming town of Genesee. She then moved to Corvallis, Ore., where she attended Oregon State University. She and Mike Thoennes were married Oct. 5, 1985, at the Lewis and Clark Chapel in Portland, Ore. Louann spent her career working in the retail and sportswear industries. She last worked as a Senior Planning Director for Columbia Sportswear in Beaverton, Ore. Louann was passionate about fashion and fabrics, loved to make quilts for people, was proud of the family she cared for, and was a tireless advocate for connecting in meaningful ways with all in her circle of influence.
Louann is preceded in death by her mother and father.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Thoennes, of Salem; her sons, Philip Thoennes, of Salem, and Brandon Thoennes, of Alexandria, Va.; her daughters-in-law Lauren Eldridge, of Salem, and Jessica Thoennes, of Arlington, Va.; and her grandchildren Natalie Thoennes Eldridge and Jackson Thoennes. She is also survived by her brothers, Steve Mader (Edie), Dan Mader (Cindi) and Garth Mader (Christie), and her sister, Kerry Schleappe (Al).
Services will include a family viewing in Salem. A public memorial service will be held Thursday in West Linn, Ore. A graveside service will be Saturday in Pullman, with reception after, also in Pullman. Gary Barckert will speak on the family’s behalf at the graveside.
Memorials or donations may be given to Sharing Alongside Ministries, P.O. Box 33663, Shoreline, WA 98133; Union Gospel Mission, ugmsalem.org; or to Young Life Missions, younglife.org.
There were many who supported and cared for Louann in her final days. None more important than Jesus Christ. Louann’s final victorious act is best stated by Psalm 23.
Psalm 23:1-6:
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
He makes me to lie down in green pastures;
He leads me beside the still waters. He restores my soul;
He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,
I will fear no evil; For you are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me
You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies;
You anoint my head with oil; my cup runs over.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me, all the days of my life;
And I will dwell in the house of the Lord-Forever.
