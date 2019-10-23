Mary Lou Fliger, of Moscow, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer. She was 77.
Mary was born Aug. 19, 1942, in Craigmont to Clinton and Dorothy Miller. She grew up in Craigmont and Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1960. She worked for the state of Idaho in social and health services for more than 20 years before her health forced her retirement in 2005. She later worked at Kendrick High School.
Mary was a voracious reader, loved knitting and riding horses. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Juliaetta before the church closed. Children were always a joy for Mary Lou, and there was always room at her table for a child who needed nourishment — physical, spiritual or emotional.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Dorothy Miller; stepmom Virginia; sister Eva May; and son Kevin.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Paula Gray and Kim Richardson; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Juliaetta Community Center (the Old Zion Lutheran Church).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.