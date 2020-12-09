Mary Lee Ogston Townsend died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston because of infirmities of age.
Mary was born June 14, 1929, to Henry and Grace Barker Ogston in Coeur d’Alene. The family moved to Lewiston, where she attended school. She married Wayne Townsend Dec. 16, 1951. Their children are sons Donald, Neil and Gerald Townsend, of Lewiston, and daughter Wendy (Greg) Nau, of Ferdinand. She had four grandchildren: Christopher (Patricia) Nau, of Augusta, Ga., Elizabeth (Stuart) Robertson, of Mumbai, India, Jared Nau and Michael Townsend, of Lewiston. She has three great-grandchildren, Kyra and Kenzington Robertson, of Mumbai, India, and Isabella Nau, of Augusta, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; parents; brothers Fred, Robert and Donald Ogston; her sister, Delores White; her son, Robert (Robin) Townsend; and grandson Timothy Townsend.
She was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always ready to share their accomplishments and participate in their activities. Her favorite activities at the Idaho State Veterans Home were singing, attending chapel, listening to music programs and eating ice cream at the weekly social events.
We would like to thank the Idaho State Veterans Home for the outstanding care she received while she was a resident. Please make donations to the Idaho Veterans Assistance League-North (IVAL-N), a breast cancer charity or the charity of your choice.