Mary Lee O’Malley Draper, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the age of 88, because of natural causes.

She was born in Enterprise, Ore., to Alice and Thomas O’Malley. The family moved to Joseph, Ore., where Mary was raised. Mary Lee grew up listening to all of the stories her family told about homesteading on the Imnaha River after making their way from Kansas and before then, Ireland.