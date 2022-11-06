Mary Lee O’Malley Draper, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at the age of 88, because of natural causes.
She was born in Enterprise, Ore., to Alice and Thomas O’Malley. The family moved to Joseph, Ore., where Mary was raised. Mary Lee grew up listening to all of the stories her family told about homesteading on the Imnaha River after making their way from Kansas and before then, Ireland.
Mary graduated high school in Oregon and later moved to Lewiston where she met the love of her life, Lyle Edward Draper, whom she married in 1955.
For many years, Mary worked for the Clarkston School District as a school cook. She later worked for Speer, where she worked her way up into management. In her golden years she would often work the local election polls with one of her best friends.
Mary and her husband, Lyle, ran a metal detector club which they loved spending time doing together. Mary loved her family and loved to share her passion of the outdoors through camping, fishing and mushroom hunting in the mountains. Mary Lee enjoyed making her traditional family recipes Homemade Chicken Noodles and her famous “Ribbles.” Her all-time favorite thing to do in the world was to spend time with her kids, family and all her many grandchildren. If you knew Mary, she always had at least one of the grandkids in tow. They each meant the world to her.
Mary is survived by her children, Thomas E. Draper, John R. Draper, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and many families and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle Draper, daughters Teri (Teresa) Kennedy, Peggy Freeman, brothers, Bob O’Malley, Thomas O’Malley, and sisters Leona Bridges and Alice Johnson.
Mary will always be remembered for her beautiful loving soul and her fiery spirit. “Grandma’s House” was where many memories were made for her family that will always be cherished. She will remain dear in our hearts forever.
There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. March 11 at the Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.