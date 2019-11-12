Mary Kay Wommack, 82, was called to join her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, as she passed away in her beloved home in the presence of members of her family.
Mary Kay was born Dec. 27, 1936, in Walla Walla to Bert and Alfreda Richardson. She grew up in Pomeroy and graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1955. At Pomeroy High School, she was an active member of the student-body and was a member of the school’s cheerleading squad.
Upon her graduation from Pomeroy High School, Mary Kay then attended Washington State University in Pullman for one year before transferring to Stephens College in Columbia, Mo. In 1957, she graduated from Stephens College with an Associate of Arts degree in secretarial science.
After graduating, Mary Kay returned home and soon married Andy Reinland from Dayton, Wash., in 1958. Andy and Mary Kay later had two children, Catherine Ann and Jeffrey Eliot. The couple divorced in 1975. In 1976, she was married to Robert Peasley, of Pomeroy, and they were later divorced in 1985.
Mary Kay went on to work as a legal secretary for Keatts & Burns, and Burns & Henry Law Practice in Pomeroy where she was employed for the large majority of her working career, retiring in 2007. She also aided her father, Bert, and her first husband, Andy, in the family funeral directing business in Pomeroy. Mary Kay was married to Willis Wommack in 1988 and she and Willis enjoyed a wonderful marriage up until Willis’ untimely passing in 1997.
Mary Kay loved her family unconditionally and many of her activities were centered around her family and what was going on in their lives. She loved to read all kinds of books on a multitude of subjects, both informational and entertainment. One of the things she enjoyed doing most was vacationing at Spirit Lake, Idaho, at her parents’ cabin, just lounging around with family. Mary Kay was an excellent water skier in her younger years and truly enjoyed the outdoor lifestyle that came with vacationing at Spirit Lake.
She enjoyed vacationing at Cannon Beach, Ore., on the Oregon Coast and loved walking the beach near Haystack Rock with her daughter, Cathy. Along with reading, one of her favorite hobbies was listening to Elvis records and CDs, of which she especially loved Elvis’ gospel recordings.
Mary Kay was also an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching basketball games of all levels. She was totally engrossed in son Jeff’s teams’ basketball games, and always required a debriefing prior to each game to include a complete game plan followed by a phone call after the game requiring a detailed analytic breakdown of what went on during the game and why.
Mary Kay loved the holiday season and sincerely enjoyed being around her family during those times. She loved giving gifts and was constantly concerned whether or not she was giving the proper gift, and if not, you could feel free to return it and get something else.
More than all of those things though, Mary Kay loved to spend time in her beloved home in Pomeroy, where she and her sister, Nancy, grew up together, where her parents, Bert and Alfreda, lived the majority of their lives and where she lived the majority of her life. Mary Kay’s home was absolutely her favorite place on Earth and she cherished having family and friends come to visit her there. She was a devoted and loving mother and was completely dedicated to the lives of her children. Anything that was of importance to her children was extremely important to her and she always kept up on everything that was happening in their lives.
Mary Kay is survived by a daughter, Cathy Reinland, and her boyfriend, JD Brown, of Pomeroy; a son, Jeff Reinland, and his wife, Marti, of Walla Walla; a granddaughter, Aleah Johnson, of Pheonix; a grandson, Brandon Johnson, and his wife, Maralee, of Stevensville, Mont.; grandsons Maxton Reinland and Drew Reinland, both of Portland, Ore.; great-grandson Wylder Johnson, of Stevensville, Mont.; a sister, Nancy Stanley, and her husband, Wally, of Spokane; cousins, nieces, nephew, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bert Richardson, and her mother, Alfreda Richardson, and her husband, Willis Wommack.
There will be a public graveside service for Mary Kay at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Pomeroy Cemetery. Following the graveside ceremony, there will be a dinner for family and friends to be held in Mary Kay’s honor at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Pomeroy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seattle Children’s Hospital and Medical Center and the American Association for Cancer Research.