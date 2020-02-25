Mary Katheryn Benson Hubbart passed away early on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Royal Plaza Healthcare with her husband, Cliff, by her side.
Mary, better known as Kathy, was born to William Verner Benson and Lillie Marie Penley Benson on Oct. 1, 1930, in Boone, N.C. While going to school, Kathy worked at the theater in Boone, selling tickets. In 1950, she moved with her family to Pierce for a short time before moving to Orofino and eventually Lewiston, where she worked at J.C. Penney. She married Edward Arnzen, though they later divorced. Kathy married Clifford E. Hubbart in August 1969. Together they raised each other’s children as their own.
This blended family enjoyed travel and seeing the great outdoors whether it be on a trip cross country or a camping excursion nearby. Later, Cliff and Kathy became members of the Christian Motorcycle Association, and enjoyed many motorcycle adventures. Once the children were grown, Kathy later rejoined the workforce as an employee of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for more than 13 years before retiring.
For 49 years, she was an active member and supporter of Warner Avenue Alliance Church, which later become CrossPoint Alliance Church. Kathy’s hospitality was enjoyed by numerous visiting missionaries, musicians and college performers whom she welcomed into her home. She had a heart for missions and helped through active support and correspondence. Her refrigerator was covered with pictures of people she regularly prayed for.
Kathy was a loving wife, devoted mother and homemaker who enjoyed a good book or stitching a fine embroidery. Dementia eventually made these things impossible but didn’t take away the Southern spitfire spirit she was proud of — things are probably much more exciting in heaven now.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Cliff; son Greg Arnzen (Margie), of Lewiston; stepdaughter Edwina Lloyd (Kirk), of Irrigon, Ore.; her brother, Carl Benson, of Lewiston; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by both parents; infant son Eric Arnzen; daughter Linda Wilson; and stepson Fenton Hubbart.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. March 3 at CrossPoint Alliance Church.