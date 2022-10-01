Mary Katharine Conitz

Mary Katharine Conitz passed away on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center, in Moscow, from complications following an accidental fall Sept. 10. She was 93 years old and lived independently until the very end, with the watchful support of many kind neighbors and friends.

Mary and her twin brother were born to Katharine (Findley) and Walter Van Houten on June 20, 1929, in Indianapolis. She grew up and attended elementary and secondary school in Lennox, Iowa. This was where she learned to play the trombone. The family, who was left without a husband and father when Walter died in a car accident, later moved to Cheney, Wash., where Mary graduated from high school in 1947. She was awarded a scholarship for music studies from the University of Kansas (KU) in Lawrence, Kan. and completed her Bachelor’s degree in music education there in 1951.